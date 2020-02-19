Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLIT opened at $0.83 on Friday. Lianluo Smart has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

