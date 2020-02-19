Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:LLIT opened at $0.83 on Friday. Lianluo Smart has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.
Lianluo Smart Company Profile
