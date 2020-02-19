Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.87

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.87 and last traded at $138.83, with a volume of 6995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.01.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

