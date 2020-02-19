Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.87

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.87 and last traded at $138.83, with a volume of 6995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.01.
LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.
The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.
About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
