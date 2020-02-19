Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.06). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 12,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,742. The company has a market capitalization of $900.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

