LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 0.3%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18,750.00 and last traded at $18,750.00, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,700.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18,498.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18,442.17. The company has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.22.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $262.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services.

