Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,416 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $256.16. 22,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.90. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $256.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

