Lido Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,879,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,956. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

