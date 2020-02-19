Lido Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. 1,065,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,756. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

