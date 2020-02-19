Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,335. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

