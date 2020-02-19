Lido Advisors LLC Invests $539,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,434. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day moving average is $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.