Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Linde by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 287,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $222.73. 644,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

