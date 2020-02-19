Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. 2,605,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

