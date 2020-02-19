Lincoln National Corp Acquires 387 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.84. 1,906,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.