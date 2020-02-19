Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,963 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,592,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 78,371 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,692,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 762,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 290,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,253. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.