Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,585 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,336,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,866,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216,164. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

