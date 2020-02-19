Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $398,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 10,814.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,613 shares of company stock valued at $29,021,835 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,777,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,646. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

