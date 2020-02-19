Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 678.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

