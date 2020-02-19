Lincoln National Corp Sells 14,900 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

GDX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 2,750,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,014,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

