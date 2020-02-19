LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,344 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,733,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,174,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 892,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.