Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.13 ($0.86).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 55.88 ($0.74) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.