Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.11 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 237.42% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS LMRMF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

