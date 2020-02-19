Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.11 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 237.42% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS LMRMF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.94.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
