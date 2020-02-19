Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Allbit, YoBit and Fatbtc. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and $7.29 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,875,937 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Tidex, Binance, DDEX, Kucoin, DragonEX, YoBit, Bitbns, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, DEx.top, LATOKEN, Upbit, Allbit, Poloniex, GOPAX and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

