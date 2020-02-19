Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.03072501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00236921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

