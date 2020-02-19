Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 44.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

