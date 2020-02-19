Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 47,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,208. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

