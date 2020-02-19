Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,002 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nielsen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after acquiring an additional 374,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nielsen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,456,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 207,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,226. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

