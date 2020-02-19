Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 256,116 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,209.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,284 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,116 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,100. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.