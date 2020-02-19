Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,115 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 299,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 779.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 266,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $112.03. 11,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,478. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.