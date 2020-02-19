Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 84,724 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,724 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Centurylink worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

