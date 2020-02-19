Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 9,590 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 179,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

