Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,591 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 132,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,207. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

