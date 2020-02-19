LRM Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $979.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. LRM Coin has a total market cap of $979.00 and $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, LRM Coin has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com . LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Escodex, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.