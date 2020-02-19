LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Earnings on Monday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:LXU traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,012. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

