Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,878 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 95,226 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000.

MAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 79,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

