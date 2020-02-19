Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 3,420 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,981. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.