Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3,545.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,496 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,300,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

