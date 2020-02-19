Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $677,000 Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Qorvo by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,734 shares of company stock worth $414,692 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,651. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

