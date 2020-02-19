Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 136,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

