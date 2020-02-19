Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 2,103 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CDW were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDW by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CDW by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.63. 564,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

