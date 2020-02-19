Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,023,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.65. 52,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,869. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $113.88 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

