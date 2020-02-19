Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.53

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 10113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.72.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

