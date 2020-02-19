Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as A$73.00 ($51.77) and last traded at A$72.63 ($51.51), with a volume of 535437 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$72.63 ($51.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Magellan Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.74. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59.

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.