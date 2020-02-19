Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $702.68 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Maker has a total market cap of $693.86 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for about $702.68 or 0.06909118 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Radar Relay and DDEX. In the last week, Maker has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00492451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00072167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027825 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005036 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009952 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,447 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, HitBTC, GOPAX, IDEX, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, CoinMex, Radar Relay, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

