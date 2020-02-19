Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

