Mandalay Resources (MND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of MND traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,143. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.