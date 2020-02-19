MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 17,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

