Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $201,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

