Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares rose 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 3,324,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 1,028,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

