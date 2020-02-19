Markel Corp Acquires 1,100 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.23% of NVR worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total transaction of $9,444,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,002.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,190 shares of company stock worth $38,995,322. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,960.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,882.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3,711.55. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,562.02 and a 52 week high of $4,058.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.