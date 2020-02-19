Markel Corp Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Crown worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

