Markel Corp Buys 17,000 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Markel Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises about 0.9% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Markel Corp owned 0.19% of Blackstone Group worth $68,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $5,121,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. 3,378,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,235. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

